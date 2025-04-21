Gold price hits all-time high once again

21 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The price of gold futures contracts for June 2025 delivery hit a fresh all-time high during Monday trading on the Comex exchange as it surpassed $3,400 per troy ounce, according to trading data.

As of 9:09 a.m. Moscow time (6:09 a.m. GMT) the gold price was up by 0.19% at $3,400.5 per troy ounce.

By 9:24 a.m. Moscow time (6:24 a.m. GMT) the gold price had extended gains to 0.21% as it traded at $3,401.2 per troy ounce.

Last week ahead of the holiday weekend, gold settled at $3,341 an ounce. Over the past year, gold prices have surged 40% as central bank demand reached all-time highs and investors poured into physical-backed gold exchange-traded funds