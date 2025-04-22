Azerbaijan’s Aghdara welcomes back 20 more families

22 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The great return to Azerbaijani liberated territories continues. Families who had previously temporarily resided across the nation’s diverse locales are reestablishing their presence in Hasanriz village within the Aghdara district.

At this stage, 20 families or 68 people of former IDPs are moving to the village.

The returning residents expressed their gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support, as well as thanked the Azerbaijani Army who liberated their homeland from occupation.

To date, around 40,000 people are residing in the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions, alongside those who were resettled, working on various ongoing projects and fulfilling official duties in local branches of state institutions.