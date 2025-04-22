Georgian footballer recognized as one of Europe's promising young goalkeepers

22 Apr. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The goalkeeper of the Georgian national team and the Spanish football club Valencia, Giorgi Mamardashvili, has been recognized as one of the most promising young footballers in Europe, Nogomania writes.

The newspaper noted his results as part of the national team, noting that Mamardashvili's play at Euro 2024 helped Georgia reach the 1/8 finals and strengthen its reputation.

According to the ranking, 24-year-old Mamardashvili takes second place, while Southampton's goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu takes first place.

Last year, the Georgian sportsman signed a contract with Liverpool FC, but he is spending the 2024-2025 season on loan at Valencia. After the end of the season, Mamardashvili will move to England.