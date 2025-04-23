Russian President extends condolences over sculptor Tsereteli’s death

23 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences to the family of sculptor Zurab Tsereteli in a telegram of condolences posted on the Kremlin website.

"Please accept my deep condolences, my words of sympathy and support over the death of Zurab Tsereteli. We have lost a talented artist and sculptor, an outstanding man who represented the country’s multiethnic community," Putin said.

He noted that Zurab Tsereteli dedicated his entire life to art, was open to good, noble deeds and endeavors

President of the Russian Academy of Arts Zurab Tsereteli, who was in charge of many large-scale art projects, died on Tuesday at the age of 91. His works can be found in the streets, squares and public buildings in Moscow and other cities in Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and abroad.