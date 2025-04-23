China lifts visa requirements for Azerbaijani citizens

23 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Visa regime between Azerbaijan and China has been abolished.

The agreement was signed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Today, an "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People's Republic of China on Mutual Exemption from Visa Requirements for Holders of Ordinary Passports" was signed in the presence of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

In 2024, Azerbaijan has decided to implement a one-year unilateral visa-free policy for Chinese citizens.