Georgian President to attend Pope Francis' funeral

23 Apr. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A Georgian delegation will travel to the funeral of Pope Francis that will take place on April 26.

The delegation will include President Mikheil Kavelashvili, Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili, head of the presidential administration Ketevan Kvinikadze and representatives of the Georgian Orthodox Church.

Pope Francis' death was announced on April 21. According to the official medical report, he died of a cerebral stroke. The pontiff was 88 years old.