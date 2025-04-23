North Ossetia ready to break tourist record in 2025

23 Apr. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

This year, North Ossetia plans to welcome a record number of vacationers. The head of the region, Sergei Menyailo, is confident that this is possible due to the creation of new tourist facilities, including the Mamison resort.

North Ossetia wants to receive a record number of tourists by the end of 2025. The head of the region, Sergei Menyailo, shared his plans.

"I have no doubt that we should break a tourist record. Because the number of places of interest is not decreasing, on the contrary, new tourist facilities are opening,”

- Sergei Menyailo said.

He believes that the growth in tourist flow will be influenced by the opening of a number of new facilities, in particular, the Mamison resort and Alania Park.