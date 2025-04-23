Aeroflot continues to perform flights to Istanbul after earthquake

23 Apr. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today's earthquake in Istanbul did not affect the operation of flights to the city, Aeroflot reports. Low-cost airline Pobeda also made a similar statement.

Aeroflot planes continue to fly to Türkiye in accordance with the schedule, a message published on April 23 on the airline's social media pages reads.

"In connection with the information that appeared in the media about the earthquake in Türkiye, Aeroflot reports that flights to Istanbul are currently being operated in accordance with the schedule,”

– the press service of the airline informed.