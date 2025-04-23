US ditches idea to wage war with Iran

23 Apr. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Marco Rubio said that the US does not want a war with Iran. He stressed that Washington is counting on a settlement through diplomacy.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US does not want to fight against Iran. The politician stressed that Washington does not want a war, and Donald Trump is not going to start one.

At the same time, he said that the US authorities are ready to take tougher action against Tehran if necessary to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Rubio noted that the US leadership hopes for a diplomatic settlement of this issue, and not the use of force "either on our part or on the part of anyone else."