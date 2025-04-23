Netanyahu to visit Azerbaijan

23 Apr. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Israeli Prime Minister's Office

The head of the Israeli government may visit Azerbaijan in the near future. During the trip, Benjamin Netanyahu will hold talks with the head of the Azerbaijani state, Ilham Aliyev.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the relevant negotiations on Benjamin Netanyahu's trip to the South Caucasus republic, which acts as a mediator between Israel and Türkiye, are already underway.

The exact date of the visit has not yet been set.

According to the information, the Israeli Prime Minister will talk with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev in Baku.