Istanbul earthquake: nearly 240 people injured

24 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Istanbul injured at least 236 people in panic-driven incidents, Turkish officials said.

The earthquake's epicenter was in Istanbul's Silivri district. The quake hit at 12.49 local time (09:49 GMT) and was felt strongly across Istanbul.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of nearly 7 km, and it lasted 13 seconds, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

The governor's office added that 236 people were injured after jumping from heights out of panic and that their treatment is ongoing in hospitals, with none of them in a life-threatening condition.

“As of 5:55 p.m., a total of 127 aftershocks have occurred, the largest of which measured 5.9,” Yerlikaya said.

Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said a total of 378 structural damage reports have been received based on classified requests submitted to the 112 emergency line, adding that 9 of the houses have been identified as requiring evacuation.

AFAD said that following the assessment of reports received by the 112 Emergency Call Center, there were currently no reports of casualties or destruction.

Istanbul's governor's office also said that so far, "no reports of destruction have been received."