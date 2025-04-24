Putin-Trump meeting should be productive - Peskov

24 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump should be productive, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Speaking in an interview with the French magazine Le Point, the spokesman noted that both leaders "want to achieve results."

"It should be a productive meeting. That is why preparatory work is underway," Peskov said.

He noted that both agree that it is absurd to refuse to engage in dialogue.

"Defending the interests of their countries is the priority for both of them," Peskov said.

According too him, the both presidents are ready to solve the most difficult issues through discussions.

The spokesman noted that Trump has never put forward conditions regarding a deadline for establishing a ceasefire in Ukraine, and Russia also believes that such a move would be inappropriate.