U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2 may be lifted

24 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States is debating whether to lift sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline and potentially other Russian assets in Europe, Politico wrote citing sources.

Lifting the sanctions on Nord Stream 2 would be "a sharp reversal" in the U.S. policy and amount to "a major concession" from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the newspaper said, adding that sanctions against companies participating in the construction of the gas pipeline were put in place during Trump’s first term (2017-2021).

White House special envoy Steve Witkoff has been the main proponent of lifting sanctions on Nord Stream 2. Among the people against the idea are Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who is also head of the White House Energy Dominance Council, Politico wrote.