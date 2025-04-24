Türkiye plans to achieve lunar hard landing by end of 2026

24 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye aims to achieve a hard landing on the Moon by the end of 2026 as part of its National Space Program, head of the Turkish Space Agency Yusuf Kırac said.

According to him, Türkiye's program consists of 10 strategic goals.

"The first phase involves achieving a hard landing on the Moon by the end of 2026, with scientific research to be conducted in lunar orbit beforehand. The second phase will focus on a soft landing, planned for three to four years after the first," Kırac said.

He noted that the second phase is crucial, as it will incorporate all key engineering solutions.