New Pope may be chosen on May 5

24 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The conclave, a confidential election of the Pope, may be convened from May 5.

The date is proposed by the ritual calendar adopted by the Congregation of Cardinals, although it will only be finalized after the funeral on April 26.

According to the Holy See Press Service, a meeting of the Congregation on Wednesday confirmed that the novendial - nine days of mourning for the Pope - will be observed from the day of the funeral until May 4.

The first ritual will take place on the day of the funeral, followed by daily observances at St. Peter's Basilica, involving various representatives of the Roman Catholic Church and led by different cardinals.

The College of Cardinals comprises 252 princes of the Church, of whom 135 will take part in the conclave, having the right to vote. This group includes cardinals under the age of 80, each of whom is considered a potential contender for the papal throne.

The conclave will take place in the Sistine Chapel, with four votes held each day. A two-thirds majority is required to elect the new pope. The election is traditionally announced by white smoke from a chimney, clearly visible in St. Peter's Square.

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 on April 21 after suffering a stroke and heart failure.