24 Apr. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Seismic Service Center of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan reported an earthquake in the Ismayilli district.

According to the Earthquake Research Bureau, the magnitude of the tremors was 3.0, and the epicenter was located 22 km southeast of the Khinalig station.

It is noted that the earthquake's hypocenter was located at a depth of 5 km. Earlier, tremors of magnitude 3.1 were recorded in the Ismayilli district 19 km north of the Ismayilli station.