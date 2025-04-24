24 Apr. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UK has lifted sanctions against 12 Syrian departments and organizations. The Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, intelligence services, and state media have been excluded from the list of restrictions, according to a report by the UK Treasury.

It is reported that the sanctions have been lifted from Syria's state security agencies, the intelligence service, and auxiliary army services. The official media of the Arab Republic – a number of television companies, the Al Watan newspaper, and the General Directorate of Radio and Television – have also been excluded from the black list.

It should be noted that in March, London unfroze the accounts of 24 Syrian organizations, including oil companies. Sanctions were also lifted from the country's Central Bank.