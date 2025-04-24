Türkiye to host Azerbaijani Cinema Days

24 Apr. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Cinema Days will be held in Istanbul on April 28-30. The event will be organized in accordance with the agreement on cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan reported.

The festival will take place within the framework of cooperation between the Ministries of Culture of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as the Azerbaijan Cultural Center operating at the embassy in Ankara.

Festival guests will have the opportunity to watch Azerbaijani films produced by the Ministry of Culture. The event will also include meetings between Azerbaijani and Turkish filmmakers and industry professionals, where they will discuss the possibilities of jointly creating films.

The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Cinema Days and film screenings will be held at Istanbul's Atlas Cinema and two Turkish universities