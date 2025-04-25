EU increases oil imports from Russia in February to almost 600 million euros

25 Apr. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

In February, the EU increased its imports of Russian oil to the highest levels since October last year. Deliveries to the EU brought more than 580 million euros to the Russian treasury.

In October 2024, Brussels purchased Russian oil for almost 700 million euros.

According to Eurostat, the EU imported 13% more oil in February than in January.

In February, Russia earned almost 250 million euros from supplies to Hungary, which became the largest buyer of Russian oil. Supplies to Slovakia were also significant, totaling more than 200 million euros.