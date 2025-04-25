Armenian tourists visit Georgia less often

25 Apr. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tourists from Armenia have begun to visit Georgia less frequently, according to the data of the National Tourism Administration of Georgia for the current year.

The statistics show that in the first quarter of 2025, Georgia was visited by 191,800 people from the neighboring republic of the South Caucasus. This represents a 5.7% decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

Despite the decline, Armenia is currently in the top 3 countries in terms of the number of people visiting Georgia. Türkiye ranks first, with 225,300 of its citizens visited Georgia. Russia closes the top three, with 219,300 tourists.

Overall, Georgia received approximately 1.3 million citizens from different countries in the first quarter of the year, including 959,000 tourists.