25 Apr. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian and Turkish sides have begun consultations on the Middle East, RIA Novosti reports, citing sources.

It is noted that the talks between Moscow and Ankara are being held in Istanbul behind closed doors. The parties will discuss the situations in Palestine and Syria.

At the talks, Russia is represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, while Türkiye is represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz.