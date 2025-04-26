Russia's football team to play friendly against Nigeria at Luzhniki

26 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian national football team will play a friendly match against Nigeria in early June in the Russian capital, the team’s press office announced.

The match will be played on June 6 at the 81,000-seat capacity Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

This will be the first match for the Russian national squad at the Luzhniki Stadium since one of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Croatia in September, 2021.

The Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country have been barred from taking part in FIFA and UEFA tournaments from 2022.