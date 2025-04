26 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Azerbaijan.

The visit is outlined in the president’s program. Before heading to Azerbaijan, Erdogan will visit Italy on April 29 to participate in the 4th Türkiye-Italy Intergovernmental Summit.

On May 3, he will take part in the TEKNOFEST technology festival.

In June, the Turkish president is expected to visit Washington.