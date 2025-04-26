Dozens arrested in Istanbul

26 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Police in Istanbul detained 47 people Saturday in dawn raids linked to a corruption investigation that saw former Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu imprisoned last month.

Among those arrested in Istanbul, the neighboring province of Tekirdag and the capital, Ankara, were senior officials from Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, TRT Haber reported.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said simultaneous operations were conducted against 53 suspects, six of whom remain at large. Searches were continuing at homes and workplaces.

Saturday’s arrests included the deputy secretary general of Istanbul municipality and the head of the city’s water company.