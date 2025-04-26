Almaty–Abu Dhabi flights to be launched by new UAE airline

26 Apr. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Passengers will soon be able to travel from Almaty to Abu Dhabi on flights of another airline, which is currently preparing to launch its operations and is scheduled to start flying in June, the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported.

The agency clarified that this airline is the Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, which is based in the UAE.

The flights will be direct and regular. They will start in the summer and will be operated three times a week: on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The committee emphasized that the new flights would help further develop cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE in many areas, including trade and economics, business and investment, tourism and culture.