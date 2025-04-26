Rospotrebnadzor: Second case of cholera detected in Russia

26 Apr. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A second case of cholera has been confirmed in Russia. The infection was detected in a resident of the Voronezh Region who returned from vacation, Rospotrebnadzor reports.

"A case of cholera has been detected in the Voronezh Region. The patient arrived on a flight from India to Moscow on April 21. Earlier, a case of cholera was confirmed in a resident of the Moscow Region who arrived on the same flight",

the agency reported.

The second imported case was registered after tracing the contacts of the traveler from the Moscow Region. The Voronezh tourist shows no symptoms of the disease. He is isolated in an infectious diseases hospital and is receiving antibiotic treatment. The circle of contacts has been established; all of them are under medical supervision, and undergoing laboratory testing.

Rospotrebnadzor assured that there is no risk of cholera spreading in Russia.