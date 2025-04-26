Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and China strongly support each other's sovereignty

26 Apr. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

During his visit to Beijing, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to the Chinese TV channel CGTN (China Global Television Network), in which he particularly emphasized the stance of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China on each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The text of the Joint Statement on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership covers a broad program of actions in bilateral relations. Our countries demonstrate solidarity and friendship on the issues of mutual national interest. We strongly support each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We strongly support the "One China" policy", the Azerbaijani leader said.

According to Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan was among the first countries to publicly and openly condemn the illegal elections in Taiwan.

Baku and Beijing raised the level of bilateral relations even higher, the President of Azerbaijan added. During the visit, twenty documents were signed, covering a wide range of sectors.