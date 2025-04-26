Number of residents of Georgia increases slightly over the year

26 Apr. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

During 2024, the number of residents of Georgia has remained virtually unchanged, increasing by about a third of a percent. The new data have been published by the National Statistics office of Georgia Sakstat.

According to the agency, as of January 1 of this year, 3,704,500 people live in the country, including migrants. Compared to the beginning of 2024, the figure has increased by 0.3%.

The country's capital, Tbilisi, accommodates a third of the country's total population: 1,282,600 people live there. The majority of citizens, almost two-thirds, namely 61.5%, live in cities.

The average age of male residents of Georgia is 36 years. As for women, the age is 41 years. At the same time, there are 1,780,575 men and 1,923,931 women living in the country.

The average life expectancy is estimated at 74.9 years. Almost a fifth of the population are children under 14. Pensioners over 65 make up 16.6% of the population. 64.3% of the population are of working age (14 to 64 years).