Russian Embassy expresses condolences over explosion in Iran

26 Apr. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Embassy in Iran has expressed deep condolences over the explosion that occurred today in the port of Bandar Abbas, the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

"The Embassy expresses deep condolences to the friendly Iranian people and government over the explosion in the port of Shahid Rajaee",

the diplomatic mission said.

The statement emphasized that all requests for any assistance from the Iranian side would be immediately forwarded to Moscow, where the Russian authorities would make prompt decisions.

The embassy expressed sympathy to the families of the victims of the tragedy. The diplomats wished a speedy recovery to the wounded, and patience and good luck to the rescuers working at the scene of the emergency.

The diplomatic mission noted that there were no reports of injured Russians. In addition to this, all Russian foreign institutions remain completely safe and continue operating in the normal mode.