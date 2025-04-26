Dagestan among leaders in growth of summer bookings

26 Apr. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Demand for vacations in Dagestan in the summer of 2025 has almost doubled compared to last year, Georgy Grusha, head of the Department for the implementation of projects in the field of tourism at the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia said.

According to him, the Ministry of Economic Development expects high demand for tourism in Russia to continue this summer. Grusha noted that 48 million tourist trips are expected for the period from May to September, with the overall growth projected at about 8%.

"Among the leading regions where we predict growth during this summer are such destinations as Buryatia, where there is a 70% increase in bookings, and Crimea and Dagestan, both showing the growth of 40%",

Grusha said.

The director also added that the number of tourist trips to Altai, the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and Bashkiria will increase.

The representative of the Ministry of Economic Development explained that these forecasts have been sent to the Ministry of Transport, whose specialists will help ensure transport accessibility of the most promising destinations.

Grusha emphasized that most measures would focus on for the southern holiday destination.