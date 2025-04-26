Sahiba Gafarova attends funeral of Pope Francis

26 Apr. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova attended the funeral of Pope Francis, which took place in the Vatican today, the Public Relations and Press Department of the Milli Majlis reported.

The funeral ceremony took place in St. Peter's Square. Sahiba Gafarova represented Azerbaijan at the ceremony, which was also attended by heads of state and government, parliamentary chairmen, clergy and prominent public figures.

The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament held a meeting with the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and the Secretary for Relations with States, the Archbishop of the Holy See Paul Gallagher. Sahiba Gafarova conveyed condolences to them on behalf of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.



© Photo: Public Relations and Press Department of the Milli Majlis



© Photo: Public Relations and Press Department of the Milli Majlis



© Photo: Public Relations and Press Department of the Milli Majlis



© Photo: Public Relations and Press Department of the Milli Majlis



© Photo: Public Relations and Press Department of the Milli Majlis



© Photo: Public Relations and Press Department of the Milli Majlis



© Photo: Public Relations and Press Department of the Milli Majlis



© Photo: Public Relations and Press Department of the Milli Majlis



© Photo: Public Relations and Press Department of the Milli Majlis



© Photo: Public Relations and Press Department of the Milli Majlis



© Photo: Public Relations and Press Department of the Milli Majlis