Azerbaijan expresses condolences over explosion in Iran

In connection with the explosion and fire in Bandar Abbas, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the government of Iran and the Iranian people. There are currently 25 victims.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to Iran in connection with the explosion and subsequent fire in the port of Bandar Abbas.

"We are deeply saddened by the devastating explosion that occurred in the port of Shahid Rajaee in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas. We express our deep condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as to the people and government of Iran,”

- the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote.

The ministry also expressed sincere hopes for the speedy recovery of all those injured in the incident.

According to the latest data, 25 people died in the explosion, over a thousand were injured.