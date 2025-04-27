President of Armenia talked with Macron

27 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

During the funeral of Pope Francis, President of Armenia Khachatryan held a short conversation with French President Macron, local media report.

President of Armenia Vahagn Khachatryan held a short conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. The conversation took place yesterday during the funeral of Pope Francis.

The footage, which was distributed by the media and published by the press service of the Armenian president, shows the heads of the two countries shaking hands and holding a short conversation. The details of their conversation are not revealed.

At the funeral of Pope Francis, Armenia was represented, in addition to the president, by Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II and Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I.