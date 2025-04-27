Pakistan, India trade gunfire at border

27 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

On the night from Saturday to Sunday, Pakistani troops opened fire on the border with India. There is no information about casualties.

Pakistani troops opened fire on the border control line of the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This happened on the night from Saturday to Sunday, the Indian agency PTI reports, citing sources.

The shooting took place in the Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors. Indian troops responded with return fire.

There are no reports of casualties or injuries.