Earthquake in Istanbul damaged 1,000 buildings

27 Apr. 16:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Over 1,000 buildings were seriously damaged after a powerful earthquake in Istanbul. The damage assessment is ongoing.

Over 1,000 buildings received various damages after the earthquake in Istanbul, which occurred on April 23, the Minister of Urban Development and Environment of Türkiye Murat Kurum informed.

"According to the results of the damage assessment, 15,013 buildings were checked in 39 districts of Istanbul, of which 1,025 received minor damages, and over 12,300 are not damaged,”

- Murat Kurum said.