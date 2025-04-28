Europe still depends on Russian gas

28 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Europe remains dependent on Russian gas, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen said in an interview with the Table.Media news outlet.

"It’s clear that we still depend on Russian gas," Jorgensen said.

The EU commissioner said that he would soon present a step-by-step road map for Europe to abandon Russian gas.

However, he stressed that Europe was also dependent on the U.S. in terms of liquefied natural gas supplies.