Chinese Foreign Ministry: There have been no contacts between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump

28 Apr. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has not confirmed reports of contacts between the leaders of China and the USA, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.

"As far as I know, there has been no recent phone call between the two heads of state",

Spokesman for the PRC Foreign Ministry Guo Jiakun stated.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed that he had repeatedly contacted the leader of China Xi Jinping.

Let us recall that in April, the USA introduced mutual tariffs on the imports of products from 185 countries. The duty for Chinese goods was set at 125%. China will impose the same duty on American goods.