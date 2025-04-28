Azerbaijani President notes benefits of North-South Corridor

28 Apr. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The North-South transport corridor will bring significant benefits to all parties involved in the project, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a joint press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is currently visiting Baku.

According to him, Azerbaijan is implementing all necessary infrastructure projects for the operation of the North-South corridor.

"Currently, we are simply expanding our transport capabilities and infrastructure, considering the growing volume of cargo",

Ilham Aliyev said.

Let us remind you that in early April, Ilham Aliyev met with Iranian Presidential Advisor Mehdi Sanaei and discussed with him the development of the North-South International Transport Corridor.