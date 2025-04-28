Masoud Pezeshkian visits Alley of Martyrs

28 Apr. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited the Alley of Martyrs during his official visit to Azerbaijan.

President Pezeshkian honored the memory of the heroic sons and daughters of the Motherland who gave their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with deep respect. He also laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame memorial.

Afterward, Masoud Pezeshkian admired the panoramic view of the capital Baku from the highest point of the city. Then he was given detailed information about the history of the Alley of Martyrs. The president was also informed about the ongoing construction and improvement works in the city.

Let us remind you that Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Baku today. His official visit was originally scheduled to last several days, but due to a powerful explosion and fire in the port of Bandar Abbas, the president will return to Iran today. Nevertheless, Pezeshkian assured that he would return to Baku again in the near future.



© Photo: AZERTAC



© Photo: AZERTAC