President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian visited the Bibiheybat Mosque in Baku on Moday.

The Iranian President was welcomed by the chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade and chairman of the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations Ramin Mammadov.

President Pezeshkian was informed about the history of the Bibiheybat Mosque. He visited the shrine of Hakima Khanum and signed the guest book.