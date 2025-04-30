Pakistan opens fire at border with India - report

30 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Pakistani military violated ceasefire agreements along the international border with India, India’s ANI news agency reported, citing defense sources.

It was noted that earlier, the Pakistan Army was violating the ceasefire only along the Line of Control.

"But now, they have escalated the situation and violated the ceasefire along the international borders by firing along the International Border in Jammu’s Paragwal sector last night," the report reads.

On April 22, armed men killed 25 Indians and one Nepalese national with machine gun fire in Jammu and Kashmir. After the attack, India almost halved its embassy staff in Pakistan, suspended an agreement with Islamabad on the allocation of water resources, declared the military advisors of the Pakistani diplomatic mission in India personae non gratae, and suspended the issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens.

Pakistani Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that India planned "to carry out military action" against Pakistan within the next 24 to 36 hours.