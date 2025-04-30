Armenia postpones participation in North-South ITC until 2033

30 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia's Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures said the construction of a 60-km section of the Sisian-Kajaran highway to the North-South International Transport Corridor (ITC) is well behind schedule.

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures David Khudatyan said at the Cabinet meeting that the completion is expected by November 2033.

Earlier, it was reported that the project will be ready by 2031, Sputnik Armenia reported.

The Sisian-Kajaran road section has been divided into three sub-sections: Northern, the Bargushat Tunnel and Southern, the minister explained.

"The 27,1km long three-lane road, including tunnels and bridges, will be constructed," David Khudatyan said.

The loan agreement pertains to the northern sub-section, the total cost of which is 335 million euros, he said, adding that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will make a 236 million euro co-financing of the project.

This road will increase the average travel speed to 100 km/h, reducing travel time to the Iranian border by 2 hours.