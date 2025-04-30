IRGC navy tests very-high-speed missile-launching vessel

30 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy now possesses a domestically built missile-launching vessel capable of reaching the speed of 116 knots (215 km/h), says the force’s commander.

Speaking at a ceremony marking National Persian Gulf Day, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said the new vessel has successfully passed all technical and specialized tests, Tasnim reported.

“We have built a missile-launching vessel with a speed of 116 knots. In the IRGC Navy, we build our own vessels, missiles, drones, and sub-surface systems," Tangsiri said.

Earlier, IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami highlighted Iran’s boundless presence in seas, saying the fate of naval battles are determined by accuracy, velocity, depth of navigation, and range of weapons.

The IRGC’s strategy entails the production of weapons and equipment that comply with its naval doctrine and criteria, Salami added.