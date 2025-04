30 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the next round of negotiations with the United States over the Iranian nuclear program will be in Rome on May 3.

According to the Iranian FM, Iran also anticipated having a meeting with France, Germany and the United Kingdom to discuss the talks on May 2.

The talks with the U.S. again will be mediated by Oman. The sultanate has hosted two rounds of talks in Oman’s capital, Muscat, and one round at its embassy in Rome.