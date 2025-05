1 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

UEFA is expected to confirm the host city for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League final at its upcoming Executive Committee meeting, with Baku and Madrid vying for the honor.

The official announcement on the 2026/27 venue is anticipated on either May 30 or 31.

Spain has proposed staging the final at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, while Azerbaijan is bidding to host the showpiece match at Baku’s Olympic Stadium.