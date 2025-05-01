EU readies 'plan B' should U.S. walk away from Ukraine talks

1 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European union is preparing a "plan B" on how to keep economic sanctions against Russia should the U.S. administration abandon Ukraine peace talks and seek rapprochement with Moscow, EU's high representative for foreign and security policy Kaja Kallas told the Financial Times.

"We see signs that they are contemplating whether they should leave Ukraine and not try to get a deal with the Russians because it’s hard," Kaja Kallas said.

According to her, there was a “plan B” to maintain economic pressure on Russia, but stressed that Brussels was still focused on keeping all member states aligned.

“There is also a plan B but we have to work for plan A; because otherwise you concentrate on plan B and then that will happen,” Kaja Kallas said.

But the EU top diplomat did acknowledge that there are discussions in some EU capitals on whether to follow the Trump administration if it abandons Ukraine and resets relations with Russia.