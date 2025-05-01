Baku hosts Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup

1 May. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics has officially kicked off in Baku. The competition will be held on May 1-4.

The opening ceremony of the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup was held in Baku today.

The competition will be held in the National Gymnastics Arena on May 1-4.

The flags of the participating countries were raised at the opening ceremony, at which the Minister of Youth and Sports, President of European Gymnastics Farid Gayibov addressed the audience. Then the anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

The tournament was opened by individual competitions with the hoop and the ball. Azerbaijan was represented by Govhar Ibrahimova and Kamilla Seyidzade. In total, over 170 athletes from 25 countries are participating in the European Cup.