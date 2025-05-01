First in 30 years flight departs from Sukhum to Moscow

1 May. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

On the evening of May 1, the first flight to Moscow departed from Sukhum Airport. Earlier, a plane with tourists arrived in Sukhum, where the opening of the airport took place.

Today, Sukhum Airport was put into operation. The first plane from Sukhum is at the moment heading to Moscow.

Earlier today, a ceremonial opening of the airport in Abkhazia took place with the participation of officials. Soon after, the first flight was received at the airport, passengers were greeted with music. The UVT-Aero flight from Vnukovo arrived in Abkhazia at 18.26. At 20.11, the aircraft took off from the airport, 3.5 hours later, shortly before midnight, the plane is expected in Moscow.