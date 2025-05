2 May. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake occurred in Dagestan on May 2, the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the region reports.

"At 06:05 Moscow time, the head of the RAS seismic station reported that at 05:49 Moscow time, a seismic event with a magnitude of 4.3 was recorded at a depth of 10 km in the Kizilyurt district near the village of Inchkha",

the message reads.

The Dagestan Emergencies Ministry clarified that the quake was imperceptible. No casualties or damage have been reported.