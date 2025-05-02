Erdoğan announces date for full launch of Akkuyu NPP

2 May. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaking at the Istanbul Natural Resources Summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that the construction of the first reactor of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), the country's largest energy project, has entered the final stage and will be completed in the near future.

"With the completion of the remaining reactors, the plant is expected to be operating at full capacity by 2028. This will reduce natural gas imports by 7 billion cubic meters. This means savings of $2.5 billion",

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Trial production of electricity at the first power unit of the NPP will begin at the end of this year, Erdoğan added, according to RIA Novosti.

Let us remind you that it was previously reported that the Akkuyu NPP is expected to begin operations in 2025, according to the country's Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar. The minister noted that the government intends to begin electricity production this year, even if it is in test mode, as the launch of the first nuclear reactor will be a historic event for Türkiye.